140 athletes compete in Kuching Wushu tourney

KUCHING (June 16): The Kuching Division Wushu Tournament that kicked off at Sungai Apong Basketball Court has attracted the participation of 140 athletes.

Out of the number, 102 athletes were from 22 primary schools, 36 from 14 secondary schools and two from kindergartens.

The competition is organised by Jun Lun Professional Wushu Training Centre and is sanctioned by Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS).

Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, who officiated the opening, urged the participants to train hard and improve their standard and eventually get to represent Sarawak and even Malaysia in higher level competitions.

“Take advantage of the systematic development and training programme implemented by WFS and its affiliates and follow closely instructions from your coaches.

“The new generation of today is considered lucky because in my younger days, wushu is being taught the traditional way and you can only learn from the masters at a few old traditional martial arts schools,” he related.

“Nowadays, students can learn wushu at their respective schools and various centres of development, excellence and elite. We must also be thankful to today’s event organisers because they have provided a platform for you all to display what you have learned from your training programmes.

“Sarawak athletes have always done well at national and international competitions and I hope that one day you all can continue that good tradition and maintain Sarawak as a wushu powerhouse in the country,” he added.

Chong also approved a grant of RM5,000 to the organiser for the organising of the tournament.

Also present were WFS president Allen Wong Siew Poh, deputy president James Ting Ing Seek and vice president Lydia Ling Ung Hee.