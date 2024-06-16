414 students from schools in Stampin, Bandar Kuching awarded for excellent results in SPM

KUCHING: A total of 414 students from schools in Stampin and Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituencies have been awarded for their excellent results in last year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

The awards and certificates were presented by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Stampin MP; and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii during a ceremony held at a mall here yesterday.

Speaking at the event, Chong said a sum of RM194,300 had been allocated for the recipients; however, he extended his apology as the allocation has yet to be approved in time for the presentation ceremony.

“The reason why you don’t receive the money today is because of the treasury procedure of our constituencies’ (Stampin and Bandar Kuching) service centres’ allocation.

This, he added, was because the service centres had submitted their accounts and are currently under auditing by the State Development Officer (SDO) before the allocation can be given to them

“Every quarter, we have to submit our accounts of money that has been spent, and the SDO will have to go through all the items that we spent – have to go through item by item to see whether we have misused the fund.

“Only when the SDO approves, then can the allocation go into our service centres’ accounts,” he added.

Chong assured that the minute the service centres for both the constituencies receive the allocation, it will be channelled to the recipients via their individual bank accounts.

On the programme, Chong said it was the third year that this has been held to recognise the hard work and achievements of the students in their SPM examinations.

The programme was aimed to encourage students to pursue excellence in their academic journey.

Also present at the event were Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and Chong’s special assistant Michael Kong