DPMs Fadillah, Ahmad Zahid extend Father’s Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (June 16): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today wished all fathers a Happy Father’s Day.

“In conjunction with Father’s Day, celebrated on June 16 this year, I would like to extend Happy Father’s Day wishes to every individual called bapa, ayah, abah, baba, papa, walid, abi, appa, apak, daddy or by any other name, with the utmost respect and love.

“These incredible individuals only want their families to be safe and happy, even if it means making great sacrifices. Like mothers, a father’s love is unconditional and their sacrifices are limitless,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Father’s Day is celebrated to honour and appreciate the role, contributions and sacrifices of a father, who serves as the family protector.

“May Allah make us righteous children who always serve our parents, both during their lives and after they have passed. Happy Father’s Day. Thank you, Father,” said Fadillah.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, in a post on Facebook, also extended Father’s Day greetings, including to his late father Raden Hamidi Raden Abdul Fateh.

“For those who still have fathers, love and appreciate them while they are still around. Every moment with them is an invaluable gift.

“Always pray for your fathers to be blessed with good health and a blessed life. Remember, our love and attention are their greatest happiness,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also urged those who have lost their fathers to pray for their souls to be showered with Allah’s mercy and placed among the righteous.

“Remember that behind a mother’s love lies the unwavering struggle of a person called a father. Every sacrifice and act of love they have given will live on in our memories and prayers.

“Happy Father’s Day to all those known as abah, ayah, papa, daddy, walid, abi or any other name for a father,” he said. – Bernama