Dr Annuar defends Sarawak’s efforts in reclaiming MA63 rights

SIBU (June 16): Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has hit out at certain quarters claiming that Sarawak seems to have ‘unending’ requests made to Putrajaya, describing such allegations as inaccurate and showing a lack of in-depth understanding of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister, pointed out that Sarawak is only reclaiming its rights under MA63, which have been eroded over the years.

“When I travel to Peninsula, some people asked me why Sarawak has ‘unending’ requests to the federal government?

“Well, I told them that we are not requesting nor seeking to grab what rightfully belongs to others.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government are fighting to reclaim what rightfully belongs to us as enshrined under MA63.

“It is reclaiming Sarawak’s rights that we are fighting for, not requesting what belongs to others,” Dr Annuar explained.

The Nangka assemblyman was speaking during the Ngiling Bidai at Rh Dick Ijau, Mile 8, Jalan Oya here last night.

He stressed that it is of paramount importance for Sarawakians to understand what GPS government under the leadership of Abang Johari is pursuing under MA63.

“I want to explain that the GPS government under the leadership of our Premier is not asking for other people’s rights but to restore Sarawak’s rights that have been eroded over time.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang had expressed disappointment with Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, who claimed that Sarawak is challenging the federal government.

On another note, Dr Annuar urged the longhouse residents to continue building rapport and work closely with each other.