Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s mother dies

KUALA LUMPUR (June 16): The mother of Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Datin Dr Siti Zalikhah Md Nor, died at 9.30am today at Serdang Hospital.

The Office of the Minister of Education announced the news through a post on Fadhlina’s Facebook page.

It said the family of the deceased will provide further information regarding the funeral arrangements soon.

“Together we pray that Ustazah Datin Dr Siti Zalikhah Md Nor’s soul be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed together with the believers and righteous.

“Indeed, she had contributed a lot to the country, an educator and a community activist since her young days until her death,” it said.

The Office of the Minister of Education also conveyed its condolences to Fadhlina and her family for the loss of their beloved one. – Bernama