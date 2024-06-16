Encouraging response to programme in managing citizenship status applications in Meradong

BINTANGOR (June 16): The Special Task Force Operation Programme (PPK) to assist the community in managing citizenship status applications held in the Meradong district received an encouraging response.

Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing said the programme is crucial in providing opportunities for eligible rural communities to apply for identification cards (MyKad) and birth certificates with the assistance of the PPK team.

“We hope such programmes will continue in the future to help more communities, especially those in rural areas, to resolve issues related to identity documents and citizenship status.

“In this programme, the special task force assisted the community facing citizenship status issues, particularly those with full support and identity verification from community leaders from the Meradong district, in applying for citizenship status,” said Ding.

He said this during his visit and inspection of the Special Task Force Counter at the Meradong District Office Hall on Friday.

According to Ding, the programme which took place from June 10 to 14 has successfully helped the community in areas facing citizenship status issues.

“We are proud of everyone involved in making this programme a success, as they have shown a very high level of commitment. This programme is essential because it provides the community with the opportunity to obtain identification cards and birth certificates for their future well-being.

“These documents are vital because, without them, it is difficult to conduct transactions, including children who need their parents’ identification documents to attend school and so on,” he added.

Also present were Meradong district officer Thomas Geoffrey Kendawang, Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit officer Ting Hua Hui, Penghulu Hashim Abang Solhi, Penghulu Selah Jugi, Penghulu Abas Banyi and other community leaders.