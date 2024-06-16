FCA Miri deputy president urges members’ focus on resolving RoS probe

MIRI (June 16): Federation of Chinese Associations (FCA) Miri deputy president James Hii has called upon its members to refrain from making speculations or accusations in regards to the show-cause letter issued against it by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

He said members should instead focus on resolving the main issues that led to the association receiving the letter.

According to Hii, he recently met with RoS officials to inquire on the details of the show-cause letter.

During the meeting, he was told that all 48 FCA Miri members must convene a committee meeting immediately to discuss the accusation brought against it, and provide a proper explanation to prevent being deregistered.

“However, it was regrettable that I have received feedback from members claiming there were individuals attempting to confuse the charges brought by RoS with a lawsuit that has been going on within FCA.

“The lawsuit which is now in the judicial proceedings will be expecting a fair verdict soon.

“Instead of arguing the non-relevant issue, we should focus on explaining the three allegations brought upon us by RoS. We should defend the rights and dignity of FCA with valid reasons and arguments.

“If there are mistakes (that led to this), I believe they will correct it promptly,” said Hii.

He also suggested that FCA Miri appoint more legal advisors, which was proposed in last year’s annual general meeting, to resolve crises like this.

The federation was given 30 days from June 6, the date of the issuance of notice, to explain why it should not be deregistered by the RoS.

It was understood that the association had allegedly breached several rules, particularly during its special general meeting (SGM) held on April 16 last year, when its delegates were electing office bearers for the new term.

The RoS subsequently made their probe following complaints by some dissatisfied members over the conduct of the SGM and election.