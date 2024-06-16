Govt, private sector help needed in childhood cancer fight, says activist

MIRI (June 16): Activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has called on the government and private sector to help and support families whose children are affected by cancer, a disease that has impacted hundreds of kids in the state.

Lee, who was here to lend support to the ‘Go Bald’ campaign, a fundraising activity by Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) to help childhood cancer patients and their families, said given the financial costs that SCCS has incurred, said those who are financially stable should also pitch in when help is much needed.

“There is no boundary when it comes to lending a hand, be it physical or monetary support. Though SCCS mostly focuses on assisting families and patients in Sarawak, those from other parts of the country should also step in to help.

“We are a big family in Malaysia. I believe that helping the poor and needy is the way to support each other,” said the Alliance for A Safe Community chairman.

The former politician said he continues to serve the people in his own way even after retiring.

He wrote a book titled ‘Call Lee Lam Thye – Recalling a Lifetime of Service’ which was published in June 2022. The profits of the book’s sales were donated to the needy and charity bodies.

Lee also pledged to donate RM10,000 to SCCS in the hope of inspiring others to help the needy.

On how to better assist cancer patients, especially those from rural areas, Lee said the Sarawak government has done a lot in terms of development, but could find more ways to further help those affected by the disease.

“I think everybody – the government, private sector and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) – has a responsibility. Those who can afford to help can do so in their own way. This is the societal responsibility in the fight against cancer,” he added.

Lee will also attend the Go Bald campaign, taking place today (June 16) at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall.

The Go Bald campaign is now in its 16th year and remains the first and largest head-shaving charity event dedicated to raising funds for children battling cancer and becoming a powerful public demonstration of moral support to those affected by the disease.

The Perler Beads Corner and T Home Musical Studio jointly organised a set of pre-event activities yesterday to promote the Go Bald campaign and attract more members of the public to attend the main event day.

The main event happening here from 1pm to 5pm will be the first event, and the final event will take place on June 30 at AEON Mall in Kuching.

The Go Bald campaign raised over RM900,000 last year, with over 160 participants shaving their heads.

This year, SCCS aims to raise RM1 million and shave 500 heads to enhance and expand the support services provided to children with cancer and their families.

This includes RM920,000 for medical aid, of which over RM630,000 has already been incurred this year.

Those who want to show support can choose to donate or have their heads shave, or both. Those opting for head-shaving must raise a minimum of RM50 to have their shave sponsored by SCCS.