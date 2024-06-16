Kapit cops hone firearm skills in five-day shooting practice

KAPIT (June 16): The Kapit district police headquarters held a five-day shooting practice at the General Operations Force shooting range at Mile 13 Jalan Oya in Sibu.

Kapit police chief DSP Rohana Nanu said the event served to brush up on their firearms-handling ability.

“We hold this training every year for our officers and rank-and-file personnel to improve their knowledge, skill and efficiency in handling firearms,” she said at the event’s closing ceremony on Friday.

Officiating the closing was Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who also took part in a round of target practice.

Speaking to reporters, the Kapit MP said apart from honing the shooting skills of police personnel, the session emphasised on compliance with standard operating procedures and safety in the course of handling firearms.

“Shooting may look easy but it is anything but, especially for first-timers. The most important thing is taking all necessary measures when handling a firearm to prevent any untoward incident,” he said.

Among those present were Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang and Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai.