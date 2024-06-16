King, Queen extend greetings to all fathers

KUALA LUMPUR (June 16): His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia extend greetings to all fathers in conjunction with Father’s Day today.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, His Majesty expressed appreciation for the hard work and sacrifices of all fathers to earn a living for their families.

“As a father, I also understand the responsibility and important role of a father in shaping the lives of children.

“May Allah SWT always bless my father, the late Sultan Iskandar and the late Sultan of Perak Sultan Idris Shah II,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year to appreciate the role, contributions and sacrifices of a father as the family protector. – Bernama