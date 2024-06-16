Lorry catches fire along Jalan Bintulu-Miri

BINTULU (June 16): A lorry transporting various goods caught fire at Mile 18, Jalan Bintulu-Miri here on Sunday.

Firefighters from the Kidurong fire station were despatched to the scene after receiving a distress call regarding the incident at 2.29pm.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the lorry was travelling from Miri to Bintulu when the incident occurred.

It said almost 90 per cent of the lorry’s cabin was damaged by the fire but fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames at 3.13pm and the entire operation was brought under control by 3.30pm.