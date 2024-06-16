Lyechea Charlie crowned Bintulu Kumang Gawai, bags RM10,000 prize

BINTULU (June 16): Lyechea Charlie, 23, was crowned as Kumang Gawai during the Bintulu Division Gawai Dayak celebration on Friday night.

Her win came with a cash prize of RM10,000, the largest in the history of the divisional-level competition.

Lyechea was also announced as the winner of the ‘Ngepan Pemadu Manah’ category, earning her another RM2,000 and a sash.

The title of Lulong (first runner-up) went to Jolin Ling, 19, who received RM7,000, while the Selinggar Matahari (third place) title went to Emilia Mujan Kajan, 29, who took home RM5,000.

Placing fourth to 10th were Arabella Sunta Langkan, Jianna Lent Sim Jimbun, Stephanie Abby Beji, Rebecca Lu Yann Ru, Steffy Sharon Saging, Avril Lavigne Siang, and Praty Sofia Bantin, respectively, who each received RM500.

Presenting the prizes to the winners was Datin Seri Loreta Sawot, who is the wife of Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development and Kemena assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.