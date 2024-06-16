Marvelling at wondrous sight of ‘Malaysian Sakura’

TWO Sarawak ministers Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts) and Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin (Transport) recently made calls for more planting of flowering trees in Kuching and Miri, respectively.

In this regard, they were specifically referring to the ‘tecoma’, dubbed the ‘Malaysian Sakura’.

In the past, there was a regulation instructing the planting of trees in new housing areas and along the roads, but over time, this rule seems to have been relaxed.

Now, there is a renewed interest in greening the cities and towns, as a means to mitigate the heat waves hitting almost all parts of Malaysia.

‘Tissue paper tree’

The Malaysian tecoma has pink and white flowers, looking very much like the cherry blossoms in China and Japan.

There are other local names as well, such as ‘tissue paper tree’ or ‘trumpet tree’.

Across Peninsular Malaysia, tecoma trees are planted in places including Titiwangsa, Setapak and Mont Kiara around Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and Damansara Uptown in Selangor, Universiti Sains Malaysia in Penang, Alor Setar and Langkawi in Kedah, Alor Gajah in Melaka, Muar in Johor, and all over Perlis.

They are everywhere in Kuching, usually lining up major roads like those in Taman BDC, Jalan Stutong, Jalan Pending, Mile 3, Jalan Simpang Tiga and Kenyalang Park in Kuching South, up to Jalan Sultan Tengah, Jalan Masjid Jamek, Jalan Stadium and Jalan Bako in Kuching North.

Scientifically known as Tecoma stans var. angustata, the tree belongs to a tropical flowering shrub originating from South East Asia.

It can reach a height of 20 feet (6m), even up to 30 feet (9m). It features glossy green foliage and clusters of trumpet-shaped, brightly-coloured flowers – each with five petals measuring 5cm to 8cm in length.

The flowering season lasts for one month, usually in the warmer months (April to August). The tecoma fruit are formed with winged seeds, for natural dispersal via the wind.

The tree can adapt from shady to sunny, tropical heat environments. Moreover, it can tolerate a wide range of mediums including sandy, loamy and clay soils.

‘Memory lane’

I remember the commissioning of the planting of tecoma trees along Jalan Simpang Tiga in Kuching in the early 1980s, following the call to make the city green.

I remember the ‘planting day’ being conducted on a Saturday morning, where I also took part.

Today, we have these majestic trees lining the road leading from Jalan Simpang Tiga to King’s Centre, and during the flowering season, they all appear vibrant with their sakura-like blossoms.

Cultivation

Cultivation can be from seedlings or stem-cuttings prepared in potting bags. These few steps are simple for anyone to take part in.

Site selection: Choose a sunny or partially-shady location with well-draining soil. Ensure sufficient spacing to accommodate mature tree size.

Soil preparation: Mix into the soil organic matter such as compost to improve fertilisation and drainage before planting. Avoid compact ground, or flood-prone sites. When planting, dig a hole slightly larger than the root ball, and make sure that the root ball is well under ground surface. Fill the hole up and gather the soil to make a mound around the base.

Watering: Tecoma requires regular watering, so have adequate water supply to establish a strong root system.

Fertilisation should be done during the growing season to promote healthy growth and flowering.

Pruning is necessary to maintain shape and to remove dead branches. This is done after the flowering season.

Pest, disease management: Look out for aphids, scale insects and caterpillars. Apply insecticidal soap or oil. Practise good sanitation and control the irrigation.

Happy Gardening!