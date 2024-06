MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds expected in several places in Sarawak, Sabah, Peninsular states

KUCHING (June 16): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit several places in Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular states until 6pm today, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 2.40pm, MetMalaysia said the bad weather is expected to occur in Bau, Kuching, Serian and Limbang (Lawas) in the state.

In Sabah, similar weather conditions are expected in interior (Sipitang and Nabawan), West Coast (Ranau) and Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan).

MetMalaysia added the potentially-affected Peninsula areas are Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang, Perak, Kelantan (Gua Musang), Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin), Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Johor (Segamat, Pontian and Kulai).