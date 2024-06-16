MP suggests building new regional hospital in Sibujaya instead of upgrading Sibu Hospital

SIBU (June 16): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has proposed the construction of a new regional hospital in Sibujaya as an alternative to upgrading the current Sibu Hospital at Jalan Ulu Oya here into a regional facility.

He explained that this is due to the difficulty in finding a suitable land within the Sibu Hospital’s compound for the construction of a new facility due to the existing peat soil conditions.

“I was informed that the Ministry of Health (MoH) has a plan in the pipeline to upgrade Sibu and Miri hospitals to regional hospitals. In that way, more services will be provided in Sibu and Miri hospitals. And to have more services, this necessitates more buildings.

“The challenge will be locating a suitable land inside the Sibu Hospital (compound) for new buildings, given the peat soil conditions. So, they’re still looking into how to solve the problems.

“But my personal suggestion is to retain the existing Sibu Hospital, while building a new regional hospital in Sibujaya,” he told The Borneo Post when met after officiating at food subsidy sale at Bisonte Grocer & Deli here, which was rolled out by his service centre yesterday.

Additionally, he reckoned that Sibu Hospital is probably too small and too packed to be upgraded into a full-fledged regional hospital.

“So, alternatively, to look for a new area, where one location suggested is Sibujaya. But this is just my personal opinion.”

In this regard, Ling hoped that Amcorp Sibujaya could consider offering a piece of land for such purpose.

He believed that if Amcorp Sibujaya consents to it, it would probably be easier for MoH to consider the proposal of building a new regional hospital in the township.

He also hoped that with the new e-invoicing and diesel subsidy rationalisation, it will provide more funds to be channelled towards improving the health services, among others.