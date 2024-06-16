M’sian, Indonesian soldiers foil attempt to enter S’wak illegally, 6 foreigners sent back

KUCHING (June 16): A team from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) First Infantry Division and the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Army Division foiled an attempt by six immigrants to enter the country illegally on Saturday.

A spokesperson from the First Division Infantry Public Communications Cell said the incident occurred during a patrol at Sector Gabma Biawak at 4.10pm, where the uncharted road was located about 118 metres from the Malaysian-Indonesian border.

“During the patrol, the teams stumbled on the six immigrants heading from Indonesia. It was found the immigrants, aged between 20 to 39, were on their way to Malaysia for work,” it said, adding no contraband was found on them.

During the operation, items worth RM10,020 comprising of cash, mobile phones, wallet and clothing bags were also seized.

They were then brought to the border to be deported, it said.

A police report was also lodged at the Lundu police station on their deportation.