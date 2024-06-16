One dies, another injured in a fight at pub in KK

KOTA KINABALU (June 16): A man in his 20s died while another was seriously injured in a fight involving a group of men at a pub near Bandaran Berjaya here today.

According to Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda, the man was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital while his friend, also in his 20s, was in critical condition and receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Kasim said police received a call regarding the incident at around 2am from an employee at the entertainment centre, and a team arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.

“An investigation found that the two victims were involved in a fight with the suspects due to a disagreement.

“The two seriously injured victims were taken to hospital before one of them was confirmed dead while the other was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment,” he told reporters after launching the Amanita Motorcycle Patrol Launching Ceremony at the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters here today.

Kasim said the fight is believed to have started inside the entertainment centre.

He said CCTV footage showed the suspects but they have not been identified yet.

“Efforts are now underway to trace and arrest them,” he said.

Kasim said the two victims are documented Indonesian fishing boat crew who came to the entertainment centre for leisure.

He added that an inspection found that the pub had been operating for six months.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.