Partial road closure on Kuching-Serian stretch for repair works

KUCHING (June 16): A one-kilometre stretch of the Kuch­ing-Serian road near Beratok is now partially closed for road repair works.

The Public Works Department (JKR) in a notice stated that the repair works began last Friday (June 14) and are scheduled to end on July 5.

The work is being carried out from 9am to 4pm during the said period.

According to the infographic from JKR, the affected 1km stretch starts from the SJK Beratok area and heads towards Tapah.

JKR advised road users to take extra precaution when navigating the repair work site.

The public can contact the JKR Serian divisional office on 082-876670 or DAL HCM Sdn Bhd at 082-891956 during office hours for more information regarding traffic flow.