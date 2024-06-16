Petty traders urged not to be unduly worried over e-invoice implementation

SIBU (June 16): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has urged petty traders not to be unduly worried over the implementation of e-invoice.

He said the full implementation in July next year does not require them to purchase a Point-of-Sale (POS) system to generate the digital invoice.

“Petty traders are a bit panicky, when they heard about e-invoice, thinking that they need to acquire the necessary equipment – a Point-of-Sale (POS) system for them to generate the e-invoice.

“Actually, the government has introduced a free app for them to download through their smartphones for them to generate the e-invoice.

“They don’t have to obtain any equipment or system to generate e-invoice,” he told The Borneo Post after officiating at a food subsidy sale at Bisonte Grocer & Deli here, which was rolled out by his service centre yesterday.

Ling explained that through this e-invoice system, all trading transactions will be digitally captured in the Inland Revenue Board database.

“So, it will be more transparent and avoid any loopholes in the transaction system,” he added.

He said while the government is not going to introduce any new taxes, it wants to strengthen the efficiency within the current taxation system to generate more revenue.

He said that this coming August, his service centre will probably roll out another free talk on e-invoice for the public.

On the diesel subsidy rationalisation, he noted it is only implemented in Peninsular Malaysia for the time being.

“I think government is still monitoring the diesel rationalisation – to access its impact to the market and livelihood of the people.”

He clarified that the rationalisation was not cutting the diesel subsidy, but is a subsidy reform.

“Because a lot diesel is being misused, smuggled out from the country. So, we need to put a stop to this misuse of diesel. So, we introduce a new way to help the people.

“We are looking into ensuring enough funds within these few years to pour into improving the healthcare system from its current state now,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the food subsidy sale, Ling was elated to note of the good response.

He said 800 sets of specially subsidised food items were available on a first-come, first-served basis.