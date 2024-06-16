Police to call UMS water protest organisers for probe

KOTA KINABALU (June 16): Organisers of the #KamiMahuAir demonstration will be called to assist police investigation.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda said police are currently preparing an investigation paper regarding the organisation of the rally.

He said the assembly organised by a group of University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students is investigated in accordance with Section 9 (1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“So far there have been no arrests. We will investigate first and call the organisers.

“Maybe in a day or two the investigation papers will be completed,” he told reporters after officiating the Amanita Motorcycle Patrol Launching Ceremony at the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters (IPD) here today.

Meanwhile, he said the nine individuals who were arrested last Friday after participating in the rally are still being remanded for further investigation.

Kasim said one of them, an alternative school teacher, is remanded until June 17, and investigated according to Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He said the remaining eight individuals who do not have documents are remanded for 14 days and investigated according to Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Yesterday, the coordinator of the assembly’s secretariat, Mohamad Norhamdin Nordin, claimed that the nine arrested by the police were a teacher and eight students from an alternative school in Teluk Likas, here, who are stateless.

The UMS students ended their protest over the water shortage problem at their campus on Saturday morning after camping for 17 hours opposite Menara Kinabalu.

They had waited to hand over their six-point memorandum to the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor but he did not turn up.

The secretariat of the protest, had earlier refused to hand over the memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister III and Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.