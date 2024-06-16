Sarawak delegation explores gold mining best practices in Canada

KUCHING (June 16): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan recently led a Sarawak delegation for a benchmark visit to Micassa Gold Mine in Canada, which is among the biggest gold mines with the highest grade in the world.

According to a press release from his office, the visit aimed to benchmark best practices of gold mining, which is operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in Kirkland, Toronto.

In his remarks during the visit, Awang Tengah welcomed investors and the company to Sarawak to explore opportunities particularly in mining.

The press release mentioned that currently, a Canadian company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange has been exploring the potential for gold in the Bau since 2010.

Gold mining in Sarawak has a long history dating back to the 1800s and ceased operations in 1997, due to low market prices.

Based on geomapping survey estimates, there are commercially viable gold deposits estimated at 3.3 million ounces to be mined.

Meanwhile, the delegates were briefed on the Sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) management.

They also toured the underground mining and gold milling operations, observing various advanced techniques and technologies, including automation and digitalisation to enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability.

The company also shared its vision and mission regarding mining and adherence to the industry’s sustainability standards.

Additionally, the delegates were briefed on the mining protocol ‘Towards Sustainable Mining’, which is a globally recognised sustainability programme that supports mining companies in managing key environmental and social responsibilities.

The Sarawak delegation also included Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Sarawak Datuk Len Talif Salleh, and Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, and State-Federal Relations), Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and other senior government officials.