Serian set to host Sukma 2024 artistic gymnastics

SERIAN (June 16): Serian is fully prepared to host the artistic gymnastics competition for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) Sarawak 2024 at its Conference Centre (SCC).

The Minister of Education, Innovation, and Talent Development, Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, announced that a total of 14 medals will be contested (artistic gymnastics).

“We are now awaiting the arrival of the athletes. Accommodation and other arrangements have all been finalised,” he stated when speaking to reporters after officiating the Sukma XXI Baton Run at SCC today.

Sagah, who is also the Tarat assemblyman, expressed delight at the turnout of over 800 participants for the Baton Run, Kayuhan SUKMA, and Sarawak X-Tive events held earlier.

In his address earlier, he noted that Sarawak has been selected to host Sukma for the third time, following previous events in Kuching in 1990 and 2016, which involved the divisions of Kuching, Sibu, and Miri.

“This time, the games will feature 25 events in Kuching Division, Samarahan (3), Serian (1), Sri Aman (1), Betong (1), Sibu (3), Mukah (3), Bintulu (3), and Miri (6).

“However, for the Para Sukma, it will be held exclusively in the Kuching Division, involving 10 sporting events with the participation of approximately 2,000 athletes and officials,” he elaborated.

To promote the Sukma Games and the 21st Sukma Sarawak 2024, various programmes have been planned, including courtesy visits to states and the Baton Run programme across all divisions in Sarawak.

“Serian Division is the 10th destination for the Baton Run programme, aiming to raise local community awareness about both events,” he added.

Moreover, he noted that this year’s Sukma is the largest in its history.

“It involves 37 sports with 488 competition events. Approximately 12,000 athletes and officials will participate in Sukma.

“For the Para Sukma, around 2,000 athletes and officials are expected,” he stated.

Also present were Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot, Kedup assemblyman Datuk Martin Ben, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, and Tebedu assemblyman Dr. Simon Sinang Bada.

The event was also attended by Sukma Secretariat Datu Hii Chang Kee and Serian Resident Caroline Cleophas Joseph, who serves as the Chairman of the Baton Run Management Committee for the 21st Sukma and 21st Para Sukma Sarawak 2024 in Serian Division.