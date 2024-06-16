Shell LiveWIRE Challenge: Sarawak enterprises set out for more successful ventures

THE Top 5 enterprises of the recently-concluded Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia 2024 Sarawak finals hailed the programme as ‘a booster’ to their operations, with each of them receiving RM15,000 in funding.

For Paul Si, 62, joining Shell LiveWIRE had helped him realise that the knowledge he had before was actually inadequate.

“I was very confident of my knowledge and product, but it was only along the way that it became quite difficult. This was where a programme like Shell LiveWIRE had been very helpful.

“It showed me what I didn’t know such as accounting, about the law, and it also showed me ways to build (up the business) with it, and also the networking.

“I realised that I shouldn’t have to do this alone, I had friends whom I could ask in Shell LiveWIRE,” said Si, whose company 4×4 Quest Sdn Bhd was one of the five enterprises that secured the Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia funding.

His business offers off-road driving training, with focus on safety and environmental impact for four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) owners.

As a certified instructor with over 60 years of experience, Si said 4×4 Quest Sdn Bhd was intended to reduce Malaysia’s high traffic fatalities, particularly in the remote areas. The goal was to equip drivers with the essential knowledge, skills and attitudes towards ensuring safer journeys.

‘Empowering abuse survivors’

For Eleanor Empiang Nandong Kudor, 38 and An-Nur Nabillah Sebini, 25, the team running Benang Studio, the funding would definitely help them expedite the process of starting off the business.

“This should propel the enterprise, with the seed money helping to speed up the process, which requires a lot of work,” said Eleanor.

Benang Studio’s Stitching Hope sets out to empower domestic abuse survivors through comprehensive crochet-training, providing the participants with skills that would not only help them generate income, but also reinforce their independence.

The structured workshops and mentorship provide a supportive environment towards empowering communities.

Benang Studio also provides resources like counselling and job placements, as it supports the survivors’ journeys towards a brighter future.

“We collaborate with Sarawak (Women For Women) Society, and help provide survivors therapy through art. If they love or have the talent for crafting or for crocheting, we welcome them to join us under Benang Studio,” added Eleanor.

Premium ‘ikan bulu’ products

For Nur Izzati Zalaluddin, 33, and Muhammad Farid Anuar, 32, of the team representing Koperasi Opah Sri Aman Bhd, their product ‘ikan bulu’ is aimed at empowering young fishermen to enhance their socio-economy.

The cooperative also aims to boost tourism with unique souvenirs featuring ‘ikan bulu’ (Polynemus melanochir, or the Indian threadfin).

Using Sarawak’s distinctive ingredients, they craft premium dishes like ‘ikan bulu’ infused with Sarawak pepper, promoting local culture and also preserving the fish’s significance to the Sri Aman community.

“This initiative enhances tourist’s experience and celebrates Sarawak’s heritage.

“The promotion of ‘ikan bulu’ is helping our fishermen augment their income to RM1,000 over 20kg of the repurposed fish products,” said Nur Izzati.

She added that they were encouraged to join Shell LiveWIRE after a mutual friend told them about the challenge connecting people, as well as changing and empowering the lives of those who took part.

“We joined Shell LiveWIRE because we knew that our participation could empower the fishermen, and we would like others to know this as well – that we’re out to empower the fishermen to change their lives from just relying on stagnant income, to earning more in the future.”

PCDS 2030 goal

Ahmad Azrai, 25, of Toclan Agrotech Company said his company wanted to contribute to Sarawak for it to achieve food security by 2030, as outlined in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS).

“We want to help the PCDS movement of Sarawak achieving self-sufficiency in food security within our communities.

“What I’ve learned from the Shell LiveWIRE accelerator programme is that they teach us to see things that we don’t usually see, from different angles of our businesses, which can help us scale up to another level,” he said.

Toclan Agrotech revolutionises farming with its Smart Urban Farming System (S.M.U.R.F.S.), an affordable Internet of Things (IoT) solution tailored for various agricultural needs.

Its technology, incorporated in 30 farms across Malaysia, offers automated dosing, ambiance control, and pesticide misting.

Notably, Toclan Agrotech’s farm is Malaysia’s first low-land hydroponics farm certified by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)’s ‘e-Ladang Lab Programme’.

‘On the back of renewable energy’

Teammates Shahrul Hazeed Mohd Hisyam, 31, and Effa Zulaikha Sangkap, 33, were thrilled when their company, Zinsolar Engineering Sdn Bhd, was announced as one of the five winners of the challenge.

“The Shell LiveWIRE is a very good programme to join, especially for the young entrepreneurs, innovators and the start-uppers, where they would gain good knowledge and be ready for their business journey,” said Shahrul Hazeed.

On their achievement, he admitted that they did not expect to win as the other participants were equally good and all of them put forth great business ideas.

Zinsolar Engineering, a company focusing on renewable energy (solar), provides services mainly in the supply, installation and maintenance segments. Its core objective is to upscale businesses, both small and large, focusing on residential and commercial areas.

With coverage over 697,000 houses and over 200 commercial areas in Sarawak, Zinsolar Engineering could generate millions within 10 years, said Shahrul Hazeed.

‘Resources and opportunities’

The state-level Shell LiveWIRE Challenge was jointly organised by Shell and Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas).

The five winning enterprises were among over 60 participants who joined this year.

All participants went through a comprehensive boot camp, where 10 finalists moved on to the final pitching competition. In this context, the entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their presentations, showcasing their commitment in developing their business concepts through comprehensive business plans.

Subsequently, five winners were selected, each awarded by Shell with a start-up fund of RM10,000, and an additional RM5,000 from Tegas.

In addition, they would receive a year of business-coaching meant to refine their plans and transform their respective enterprises into successful ventures.

Moreover, they would gain access to Tegas’ resources and opportunities.

The winners would also have the opportunity to connect with the global LiveWIRE network, sharing their insights with entrepreneurs worldwide and potentially participating in the annual Shell Global Top 10 Innovators Awards.

“Tegas is honoured to collaborate with Shell Malaysia on the Shell LiveWIRE programme, reflecting our dedication to empowering local start-ups and social enterprises to grow their businesses.

“This initiative demonstrates the significant role of entrepreneurship in stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and building resilient communities,” said Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau, also a Tegas Board of Trustees member, in his speech for the prize-presentation ceremony recently.

He said the programme was testament to the power of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and fostering resilient community.

“By nurturing your entrepreneurial talents, we are not only helping to build successful businesses, but also creating a ripple effect set to benefit the broader community.”

Meanwhile, Shell Malaysia Upstream-Sarawak Gas general manager Choong Yen Li hailed the LiveWIRE programme as ‘a platform designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs’.

“Through this initiative, individuals not only have the opportunity to establish their own businesses, but also play a crucial role in generating employment within their communities.

“By participating in Shell LiveWIRE, entrepreneurs can contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Sarawak, and the nation as a whole.

“I urge the entrepreneurs to engage in this programme, as it offers access to invaluable knowledge, skills, networks and resources essential in transforming their entrepreneurial visions into thriving ventures,” she said.

Also in attendance at the prize-giving event were Shell Malaysia general manager of corporate relations for East Malaysia, Jonathan Jolly, and Tegas chief executive officer Udin Bujang.

The judges for Shell LiveWIRE Challenge 2024 Sarawak finals were, Tegas Digital Village and Digital Innovation Hub manager for programme and partnership Afida Zaidi; The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo Miri Bureau chief Phillip Kiew, and Shell Malaysia ER/IR lead, HR Patrick Pereira.

Kicked off in Sabah in 2015 and expanded into Sarawak in 2016, Shell LiveWIRE is geared towards motivating young entrepreneurs to innovate and develop practical business solutions that address contemporary socio-economic challenges.

Beginning in 2022, the programme has been broadened to include entrepreneurs from Peninsular Malaysia, further extending its reach and impact.