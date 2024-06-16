Sibu police arrest man for alleged house breaking

SIBU (June 16): The police here arrested a 27-year-old local man in connection with a house break-in case at Jalan Bandong on May 27.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the suspect was arrested on June 9 at 4.30pm at Jalan Foochow here.

“Police managed to recover a stolen television on June 14 at 12.30pm after being led by the suspect to a location following our interrogation. A background check on the suspect found he had 12 past criminal records including a narcotics case,” he said, adding the police have applied for extended remand of the suspect.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

He added the police are trying their best to solve other house break-in cases in Sibu.