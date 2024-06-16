Sibu police issue 42 summonses for various traffic offences

SIBU (June 16): The police issued 42 summonses for various traffic offences during the Ops Samseng Jalanan conducted at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and town area over the weekend.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said among the offences detected were driving without licence; structural and exhaust modifications; no side mirrors; fancy car plate numbers; no licence plates; expired road tax; and incomplete accessories.

“During the operation, a 17-year-old local man was arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and 13 motorcycles were detained for documentation purposes,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli advised the public to obey traffic laws, and reminded parents to monitor and be aware of their children’s activities so they do not engage in activities that violate the law.