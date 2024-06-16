Sibu police nab foreigner for drug possession

SIBU (June 16): The police arrested a 26-year-old foreign man on Saturday after finding drugs weighing 710 grammes worth RM7,640 in his possession.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement said the suspect was arrested at 10.20pm at an entertainment outlet in Jalan Pahlawan here.

“During the inspection, the police found 18 ‘Juice Master’ packets containing powder suspected to be Ecstasy weighing 692.9 grammes; eight packets containing a crystallised substance believed to be ketamine weighing 9.18 grammes; and 14 packets containing pills suspected to be Ecstasy weighing 8.07 grammes,” he said.

Zulkipli said the suspect’s urine test returned negative for drugs.

He also had no previous criminal records related to drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspect is being arrested for seven days.