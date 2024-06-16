SMK Chung Hua Miri’s Team ‘Duuuurian’ bags BugCrusher hackathon title

MIRI (June 16): Team ‘Duuuurian’ from SMK Chung Hua Miri emerged champion in the senior category of the BugCrusher Junior Hackathon 2024 which concluded here on Thursday.

The team also won the ‘Best Enhancement’ award.

The first runner up in the same category was team ‘Sentinal’ from SMK Bintulu who also won the ‘Best Presentation’ award.

From the same school, team ‘Brainstormers’ was awarded second runner-up and also the ‘Best Technical Implementation’ award.

Consolation prizes were awarded to team ‘Anti-Virus’ and ‘Incognito’ who are both from SMK Chung Hua Miri, as well as team ‘BugKiller’ from SMJK Penang Chinese Girls School.

The category also witnessed three team guardians receiving the ‘Most Supportive’ award. They were Kho Tad Song from SMK Chung Hua Miri, Dayang Nasrin Abang Abdul Rahman (SMK Bintulu), and Ong Lay Teng (SMJK Penang Chinese Girls School).

Meanwhile, team ‘Frontier Technologists’ from Peninsular Malaysia emerged champion in the junior category while also winning the ‘Best Enhancement’ and ‘Best Presentation’ awards.

The category’s first runner-up was team ‘E-Crystal’ from SK Pahi Kuala Krai while team ‘KC’ from SJKC Kwang Chien Sarikei was second runner-up.

Team ‘Firecoding’ from SJK Ek Hua Mukah won a consolation prize with the ‘Best Technical Implementation’ award.

Other consolation prize winners were team ‘Kai Chung’ from SJKC Kai Chung and team ‘Cyborg-Coder’ from SK Sungai Nibong Bayan Lepas.

Moreover, the category’s team guardians who received the ‘Most Supportive’ award were Mohamed Ackiel Mohamed from team ‘Frontier Technologists’, Wong Toh Chiong from SJKC Kai Chung and, Zuyanti Zolkilpi (SK Sungai Nibong Bayan Lepas).

The champions in the senior and junior categories received a cash prize of RM1,800, while the first runners-up received RM1,400, and the second runners-up, RM1,000.

The BugCrusher Junior Hackathon is a homegrown Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme co-developed by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC), Realfun Learning Centre in collaboration with Champs Education and GenOneOne.

The competition was designed to stimulate and challenge participants to solve programming bugs within three hours.

Its objectives were to promote communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity among participants.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting expressed his support for competitions like BugCrusher as they not only focus on technical skills, but also emphasise on the development of communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity.

“These are essential skills needed for success in the 21st century. I’m glad to see our young talents engaging in such activities that foster growth in these areas,” he said in his officiating address.

Ting’s text of speech was read by Councillor Leslie Lau who represented him at the function.