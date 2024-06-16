Sunday, June 16
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Two feared drowned after boat capsizes in Belaga

Two feared drowned after boat capsizes in Belaga

0
By Yunus Yussop on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Bomba photo shows the location of the capsized boat.

BINTULU (June 16): Two people are feared to have drowned after their boat capsized in the river near Rumah Apan Long Mejawah, Belaga today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, firefighters from the Belaga fire station were despatched to the scene after being informed of the incident at 4.33pm.

Bomba said the incident was believed to have occurred at 4pm and the victims’ identities have yet to be ascertained.

Firefighters are currently on their way to the scene, which is located some 31 kilometres from the station.

Sponsored links