Two feared drowned after boat capsizes in Belaga

BINTULU (June 16): Two people are feared to have drowned after their boat capsized in the river near Rumah Apan Long Mejawah, Belaga today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, firefighters from the Belaga fire station were despatched to the scene after being informed of the incident at 4.33pm.

Bomba said the incident was believed to have occurred at 4pm and the victims’ identities have yet to be ascertained.

Firefighters are currently on their way to the scene, which is located some 31 kilometres from the station.