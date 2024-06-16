Uggah lauds unyielding spirit of Gawai Dayak’s ‘Niti Daun’ 2024 procession participants

KUCHING (June 16): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is over the moon with the success of this year’s Gawai Dayak’s ‘Niti Daun’ (Cultural Parade) procession, particularly the spirit shown by the participants.

In a statement today, he said the scorching heat in the earlier part of the procession yesterday to the pouring rain later that day did not deter nor dampen the spirit of the over 3,000 participants, representing 111 contingents, from completing the 1.2 kilometres route.

“This speaks volume of your resilience, your sense of purpose, and unity. These qualities augur well for us in accomplishing the objectives of our Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 for Sarawak to become a high-income region.

“Your participation too is an unwavering stand in the commitments and efforts to preserve our respective cultural heritage. It is our earnest hope and expectation that in next year’s parade, we will again experience similar enthusiasm, commitment and joy,” he said.

The statement was issued to congratulate and thank all the participants, officials, and members of public for their co-operation and support.

The procession yesterday was organised by the Bidayuh community, who are the hosts of this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak celebrations.

Uggah expressed hoped that there will be the same sterling management from the Orang Ulu community when organising next year’s event.

On a related matter, he said the Dayak community is also very much proud that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg joined them during this procession.

“The Dayak community is very much honoured by his presence. This again exemplifies that he is the Premier of all races in Sarawak.

“We are very proud as well that other members of the cabinet, community leaders and other dignitaries had joined in our Gawai Dayak joys,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uggah who is the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, wishes all Muslims a very happy and blessed Hari Raya Haji tomorrow.