SIBU (June 17): A seven-foot-long python was caught by the Civil Defence Force (APM) Sibu personnel at Wisma Persekutuan here early today.

In a statement, APM Sibu said they received a call at 1.20am about a snake sighting on the five-footway of the building.

“Three personnel were deployed to the scene. They managed to catch the reptile weighing 20kg,” the statement said.

The team left after ensuring the situation was safe.

The reptile was later released back into its natural habitat.