Chicken eggs cheaper nationwide from today, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (June 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a significant reduction in the prices of Grade A, B, and C chicken eggs across the country from today, in a move aimed at easing the burden on Malaysians.

Effective today, consumers can expect to pay 42 sen per egg for Grade A, 40 sen for Grade B, and 38 sen for Grade C.

“This adjustment reflects our commitment to addressing the cost of living concerns and ensuring affordability of essential food items,” Anwar, who is also finance minister, said in a statement.

He said the 10 sen per egg subsidy for the public’s food needs involves an expenditure of RM100 million; in comparison, the subsidy in 2023 was RM927 million.

“I would like to stress that problems or issues relating to people’s cost of living will continue to be addressed by the government in a more proactive and effective manner, while striving its best to mitigate the adverse impacts on the daily lives of the people,” Anwar said.

He added that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living had also carried out Ops Tiris since March 1 last year, which is aimed at curbing the diversion of diesel fuel subsidy as it benefits people who are not eligible.

Anwar said that up until December 31 last year, 6,441,118 litres of diesel worth RM14,208,824.00 was seized.

Ops Tiris 3.0 is being implemented presently, with an expanded scope covering other controlled goods, namely refined white sugar (coarse and fine), 1kg packaged cooking oil, RON95 petrol and liquefied petroleum gas.

As of June 14, Anwar said that a total of RM12,956,089.96 worth of controlled goods have been seized, with diesel being the most smuggled item.

“As such, the Madani Government will remain committed to addressing diesel smuggling while striving to balance it with the people’s supply and cost of living issues.

“Subsidies are not abolished, but what is being done is to ensure more efficient subsidy management, plugging leakages and ensuring it reaches the deserving groups,” he said, adding that the government still has to bear around RM7 billion for diesel subsidies in peninsular Malaysia.

Anwar reiterated that savings from the subsidy targeting initiative will be returned to the people in the form of education, health, public transportation and other sectors that have the greatest impact on the masses.

He said that the government is also still maintaining the price of pure palm cooking oil in bottles at RM6.90 (1kg), RM13.30 (2kg), RM19.60 (3kg) and RM30.90 (5kg), adding that this is despite the world crude palm oil (CPO) price increasing beyond the threshold price of RM3,890 per metric tonne.

“For example, with the CPO price in March at RM4,215 per metric tonne and RM4,256 per metric tonne in April, the price of 5kg pure palm cooking oil could increase to around RM33-RM35.

"For example, with the CPO price in March at RM4,215 per metric tonne and RM4,256 per metric tonne in April, the price of 5kg pure palm cooking oil could increase to around RM33-RM35. – Malay Mail