Deputy Minister: Sarikei Passenger Terminal 1 set for July reopening after repair works

SIBU (June 17): Sarikei Passenger Terminal 1 near here will be fully reopened to the public once the planned repair works are completed, expected by the third week of July, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Deputy Minister of Transport Sarawak added that all the gangways will be fully open by then.

“Currently, Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) is preparing quotation documents for the necessary repair works, which are expected to commence on July 3, 2024 and continue until July 16, 2024.

“All the gangways will be fully open once the planned repair works are completed, expected by the third week of July. The terminal will then be fully reopened,” said Henry, when contacted today.

Henry stated that the terminal had been closed from Oct 5, last year until July 31, this year to facilitate dredging and repair works for the safety of the public using this terminal.

The dredging works, which commenced on Oct 5, 2023, was completed on April 1, this year.

Recently, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii had requested that the SRB to expedite the repair works on Sarikei Passenger Terminal 1 following public complaints about the prolonged closure of the facility, which caused much inconvenience to those dependent on it.

According to the Sarikei MP, Terminal 1 has been closed since Sept 19 last year for river dredging works.

“This is a very important wharf in Sarikei town used by many water transports such as express boats and speedboats here.

“This terminal is used daily by the traders and farmers who live along the Rajang River, for the unloading of agricultural and river products. We hope that SRB can take drastic measures to speed up the repairing process,” he had said then.

Kapitan Ling Dien Yong, who represented the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, recently conducted a site visit to the terminal together with other community leaders.

Henry informed that SRB opened one gangway for emergency landing purposes during the night time two weeks ago, as their terminal is equipped with solar-powered lights.

“We hope that the terminal users can bear with us for another month or two, as safety of the public is our utmost concern.”