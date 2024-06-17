Fire damages house kitchen in Bintulu

BINTULU (June 17): A fire has caused minor damage to the kitchen of a house at Kampung Bukit Orang here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were informed about the incident at 7.49am and 11 firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were despatched to the scene.

“The fire occurred on the second floor of the house involving kitchen utensils,” it said, adding the occupants managed to extinguish the fire before the arrival of firefighters.

Safety inspection was then carried out by firefighters to ensure the safety of the house.