Fisherman rescued after boat suffers engine failure off Kuala Mukah

BINTULU (June 17): A 72-year-old fisherman was rescued after his boat suffered an engine failure three nautical miles off Kuala Mukah.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the man was found safe by another fisherman who was coincidentally on his way home, about two nautical miles from Kuala Mukah at around 10.30am.

Earlier, Bomba had activated a search and rescue operation after being notified about the incident at 10.19pm.

The Bomba team was deployed to the location using two units of 200-horsepower boats.

“While searching for the stranded boat, they were informed that the man had been found by another fisherman,” it said.

The Bomba team proceeded to the location where the boat was found and escorted the fishing boat back to base.