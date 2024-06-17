Floating bookfair Doulos Hope scheduled to be in Kuching from Aug 1 to 29

KUCHING (June 17): The floating bookfair Doulos Hope is scheduled to be in Kuch­ing from August 1 to 29.

This was announced by the ship’s operator, GBA Ships, in the latest posting on its website.

Doulos Hope is currently in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from June 4 to July 5.

According to the schedule on GBA Ships’ website, its next port of call will be Singapore from July 9 to 29 before heading to Kuch­ing.

Last year, Doulos Hope cancelled its planned visit to Kuching, which disappointed many people in Sarawak.

It was reported in the media then that the cancellation was due to manpower issues.

According to its Facebook page, Doulos Hope offers over 2,000 book titles.

Doulos Hope has a gross tonnage of 3,370 and measures 85.5 metres in length.

The ship is the latest addition, together with Logos Hope, under GBA Ships, whose mission is to promote literacy and education, cross cultural cooperation, and social awareness by working with the local community.