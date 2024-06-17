Fuel price hike can affect economy, society

KOTA KINABALU (June 17): National Consumer Foundation Sabah chairman David Chan said that the increase of fuel prices in Malaysia could have negative effects on the economy and society.

Chan said that the cost of living will increase as higher fuel prices would cause transportation costs to rise and this can have a ripple effect on the prices of goods and services.

Chan in a statement on Monday pointed out that this would cause the daily costs for food items, consumer products and basic services to increase, making the cost of living more expensive for Malaysians.

“Fuel is an important commodity for many industries. When fuel prices rise, production costs for goods and services also increase. This can contribute to overall inflation, reducing consumer purchasing power and potentially causing interest rates to rise.

“There will also be an impact on the transportation sector as public and private transportation costs rise with higher fuel prices. This affects daily commuters and logistics companies, increasing their operating costs and potentially reducing transportation affordability and accessibility,” he lamented.

Chan also opined that high fuel costs can reduce disposable income for consumers as more of their budget is spent on transportation and energy.

“This can lead to decreased consumer spending, which can slow economic growth and negatively impact various sectors, including retail and hospitality. Companies heavily reliant on transportation, such as logistics and delivery services, will face increased operating costs.

“These businesses may pass on additional costs to consumers or reduce services, impacting business operations and overall profitability. The agricultural sector, which relies on fuel for machinery and transportation, may experience increased production costs,” he said.

Chan added that this could lead to higher food prices, affecting food security and affordability.

He added that as more money is spent on fuel, households have less disposable income for other expenses, which can reduce overall economic activity and negatively impact businesses that rely on consumer spending.

Chan also opined that higher fuel prices might also encourage people to continue using older, less fuel-efficient vehicles due to the cost of upgrading, which can lead to increased emissions and negative environmental impacts.

The impact of rising fuel prices can be disproportionately felt by low-income households, worsening social inequality as these households typically spend a larger portion of their income on transportation and energy, he said.

Overall, rising fuel prices can have widespread negative effects on the economy, businesses, and households in Malaysia, causing increased costs, inflation and potential economic decline, he added.

Chan also urged the state government to implement smart meters as it provides real-time data on energy usage, allowing consumers to monitor their usage more effectively and make informed decisions about their energy consumption.

This convenience helps consumers manage their energy bills better and avoid unexpected high charges, he said, adding that smart meters can ensure more accurate billing by providing precise and timely data, reducing the likelihood of estimated bills and billing errors.

Chan believed that the transparency can build trust between consumers and utility providers adding that by giving consumers detailed insights into their energy usage patterns, smart meters can encourage more efficient energy use, potentially leading to lower overall consumption and cost savings.

Reduced energy usage also means a lower environmental impact, contributing to sustainability efforts,” he said and pointed out that for utility companies, smart meters facilitate better demand management and quicker identification of issues such as outages or faults, improving overall service reliability.

“Implementing smart meters in Sabah will likely involve significant investment in infrastructure and technology, but the long-term benefits for consumers and the environment could be substantial.

“The call from the consumer chairman reflects the potential advantages and growing demand for modernization in utility services,” he said.

On the federal government’s decision to lower the retail prices for grade A, B, and C eggs nationwide by three cents each, Chan welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as this will indirectly ease the burden on consumers.

He said that the public, especially the B40 group, still rely on eggs and chicken as daily food sources and would certainly be burdened if the prices were floated to the free market.

In addition, traders using chicken and egg products would also struggle to operate unless they had to raise their selling prices, affecting their sales.

“Today, the sources of eggs and chicken are very close to our lives, and we are concerned that if their prices are not controlled, many parties will be affected.

“We are still facing various issues of rising prices of goods and living costs, and the hope is that the government’s efforts will help the people manage their daily lives,” he added.