Go Bald 2024 in Miri raises RM170,353, says organiser

MIRI (June 17): The Go Bald 2024 event here successfully raised RM170,353 and shaved a total of 65 heads, said Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) liaison officer Jocelyn Hee.

The event took place at the Permaisuri Imperial City Mall yesterday.

Hee said the first group of 14 people had their head shaved in May, which raised over RM70,000.

She also expressed how she was impressed by the Mirians, praising them for their dedication and enthusiasm in doing charity work.

She noted that nine women took part in the Go Bald event.

“There were few more incredible individuals including family members of the patients who came out to have their head shaved in support of the cause.

“Every year, we record about 60 to 70 new childhood cancer cases in Sarawak alone, not including remission and relapse cases.

“Even for adults, cancer treatment can be incredibly challenging, and this is even more so for children, with some barely a year old,” said Hee, also emphasising the needs for continuous awareness and efforts.

“Our target for this year’s Go Bald programme is to raise RM1 million and for Miri, we aim to raise RM200,000,” she added.

Prior to the head-shaving session, Alliance for A Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye handed over to SCCS a cheque of RM10,000 that he had pledged earlier, in support of the society.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting was also present at the event to witness his eldest son, Jeremy Ting, getting his head shaved in remembrance of his late mother Datin Sylvia Lim Siew Lee, who succumbed to cancer in 2022.

Ting, the Piasau assemblyman, donated RM10,000 in support of SCCS’s programmes.

Among the Go Bald first-timers were 19-year-old Faez Nazirul Zamahari, who lost his leg due to Stage 4 proximal femoral osteosarcoma two years ago and his father Zamahari Ahmad, as well as Mohamad Aiman, the elder brother of Nur Qamarina Mardi who was diagnosed with rare brain tumour last year.

Meanwhile, SCCS president Mary Kiu said this year’s campaign, themed ‘Beacon of Hope’, carried the massage of emphasising the pivotal roles that ordinary individuals played as agents of hope for children with cancer and survivors.

“This year, our main focus for Go Bald is to surpass the number of heads shaved compared to previous years.

“We want to inspire more people to have their heads shaved as we believe that a massive, public demonstration of support for the young heroes can create a greater long-term impact, generating more valuable opportunities and, in turn, for SCCS itself,” she added.