Keep supporting each other, rep tells Batu Kitang folk

KUCHING (June 17): Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang hopes that the people in his constituency will keep supporting each other, especially those in greatest need.

Lo said the practice of helping each other out is something valuable in Sarawak and should be perpetuated.

“Like in Kampung Haji Baki, whenever we find out someone is in need, like their house got burned down, we decide to help them rebuild their house.

“Those who are fortunate enough, they will help those who are less fortunate and it makes the process so much easier,” said Lo.

Lo said this when met by reporters during the sacrificial meat distribution at Darul Ehsan Mosque in Kampung Haji Baki here in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration today.

He also expressed his hope that Sarawakians will continue to nurture the practice of taking care of one another.

Regarding the event, Lo said that the practice has been an annual tradition, passed down through generations.

“I have donated two cows for Kampung Haji Baki and a total of eight cows for the other six villages under my constituency.

“And after the sacrifice, we will distribute the meat to all the people in the village as well,” he said.