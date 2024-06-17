Long Seridan longhouse folk receive healthcare benefits

KUCHING (June 17): Over 40 patients at a longhouse in Long Seridan, Miri received essential medical care during the launching of a medical camp by Yayasan Kesenian Orang Asli (YKOA) on June 14.

According to YKOA director Datin Pearl Masna, the medical camp is part of the foundation’s ongoing commitment in providing healthcare services to the underserved communities.

She also expressed her gratitude to the programme’s sponsors, Dr Leela Ratos from the Australian High Commission and Clinic, and to Dr Chan Zhen Shun and his dedicated team for making the event a success.

“Their generous support is instrumental in reaching and serving those in need,” she said, adding that the camp focused on women’s health and this included the screenings for breast and cervical cancer.

With these vital healthcare services, YKOA aspires to empower the indigenous community with the essential knowledge and tools for their health and well-being, said the statement.

YKOA chairman Dr Andre Ratos, meanwhile, lauded the collaborative effort and highlighted the pertinence of ongoing support and initiatives to bridge healthcare gaps for indigenous communities.

“The first day’s success is a testament to what we can achieve together. We look forward to the continued collaboration and dedication from all our partners,” he said.

The medical camp will continue over the next few days, bringing more healthcare services and educational programmes to the communities in Kampung Long Meraan and Long Balau in line with its mission to create a lasting, meaningful impact on the lives of the indigenous people, said the statement.

YKOA was founded by Datuk Antony Ratos in 2002 to elevate the livelihood of the indigenous people and preserve their culture.