MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds expected in several places in Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia

KUCHING (June 17): Several places in Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia are expected to experience thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds until noon today, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 9am, MetMalaysia said Mukah (Dalat and Mukah), Bintulu and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) in the state can expect the bad weather.

MetMalaysia added that similar weather conditions are also expected to hit Perlis, Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang, Perak (Kerian), Negeri Sembilan (Port Dickson) and Johor (Muar and Kota Tinggi).