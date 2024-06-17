Minister hails contributions by Kuching Teochew Association

KUCHING (June 17): Members of the Kuching Teochew Assocation here have been making great contributions to the development of various fields in Sarawak, says Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts also acknowledges the association as one of the few locally-based community bodies in Sarawak with a long history.

“The association is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year, which is something worth celebrating.

“In addition to uniting and leading the Teochews in Sarawak to contribute and move forward, the association also pays special attention to the learning of traditional cultural heritage and customs.

“In a diverse community like Sarawak, it is important that our cultural differences are respected and complement each other to bless Sarawak with much-deserving racial harmony,” he said at a 100-table dinner held in celebration of the association’s 160th anniversary, at Penview Convention Centre here last night.

Abdul Karim’s text-of-speech was read by deputy permanent secretary to the ministry, Desmond Jerukan.

Adding on, Abdul Karim pointed out Sarawak’s peace and harmony as a driving force, which could attract tourists from all over the world to come and explore the state’s ‘beauty and mystery’.

In this regard, he observed that Teochews had a profound cultural heritage including the ‘Teochew Kung Fu Tea’, Teochew opera, Teochew gongs and drums, Teochew authentic music, Teochew embroidery, and also their language.

“When blended with other rich elements of traditional culture in Sarawak, the Sarawak Teochew’s touch is yet an important cultural draw for the Teochews globally to converge on Sarawak, and have cordial friendship and fellowship here,” he said.

Abdul Karim believed that with the recent reform and opening-up policies in China, the Teochews in their places of origin as well as those all over Southeast Asia, Europe, the US, Japan, Australia, and other regions, would have actively led and devoted themselves to social and business arenas, education, charity and welfare, and even politics.

He said such phenomenon resulted in impressive achievements worldwide, adding that the Teochew community here had been making significant contributions to Sarawak even during the White Rajah era.

“Today, we are delighted to see the Kuching Teochew Association celebrating its 160th anniversary.

‘They have invited guests from Teochew communities and groups from China, Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia, and all over the country to participate in this grand event,” he added.

In order to strive for the recovery and growth of the tourism industry, Abdul Karim said the Sarawak government had been actively promoting Sarawak’s tropical rainforest eco-tourism, specialty food, culture, medical care, and international conferences.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Kuching Teochew Association and the 160th anniversary organising committee for their contribution in assisting the government in promoting the growth of the Sarawak tourism industry.

“I would also like to warmly congratulate them on the success of their series of celebrations in conjunction with the 160th anniversary. Sarawak warmly welcomes guests from all over the world who are here to witness and celebrate this auspicious event together,” he said.