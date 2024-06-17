No decision yet on Rejang Park Market, says deputy minister

SIBU (June 17): The decision on whether to rebuild or renovate the Rejang Park Market has yet to be decided, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang.

According to him, the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is still waiting for Public Works Department (JKR) to certify if the building is fit for wet market operations.

“SMC has announced that they are either going to rebuild or renovate this market in future, and this matter has been brought up several times for the past one to two years,” he said.

Based on information given to him, he said the long wait was due to SMC’s waiting for a reply from JKR.

“If not safe, they will have to rebuild this market. If safe, SMC will have this market renovated for the convenience of consumers and hawkers and these are the plans,” Tiang told reporters when met at the market, after distributing some 800 umbrellas to fathers in connection with Father’s Day celebration yesterday.