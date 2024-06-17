Premier: Sarawak seeks enhanced cooperation with China in clean energy technology development

KUCHING (June 17): Sarawak is actively seeking enhanced cooperation with the Chinese Government to boost the development of clean energy technology in the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari believed that it is important for the state to attract Chinese investments, particularly in the realm of public transportation.

“We are embracing Chinese technology, especially in areas rooted in science. Currently, we are developing our public transport system with technologies such as Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) and hydro projects.

“Our engineering and technical assistance from China have significantly contributed to Sarawak’s reputation for hydropower as well,” he said during the 160th Anniversary Anniversary of Teochew Culture event held here last night.

Meanwhile, when highlighting the contributions of the Teochew community in Sarawak, Abang Johari noted their vital role in business and commerce, as well as their commitment to education, which has greatly contributed the state.

One of the contributions from the community is the establishment of the Kuching High School, which is pivotal for Sarawak’s advancement and serving as a model for Sarawakians who want to see progress in the state.

“The establishment of the school symbolises the hunger for progress, and we want Sarawakians to progress and compete globally. Our people must be disciplined and possess relevant educational backgrounds,” he said.

To support the vision, Abang Johari approved an allocation of RM160,000 for Kuching High School to enhance its facilities.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, the People’s Republic of China Consul General in Kuching Xing Weiping, Federation of Malaysian Teochew Associations president Lin Jia Guang, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai.