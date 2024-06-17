SAR operation to be launched today for two missing men in Belaga boat capsize

BINTULU (June 17): A search and rescue (SAR) operation will be launched today to search for two missing men after the longboat they were in capsized in Long Menjawah, Sungai Rajang, Belaga yesterday.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the victims as Balavishnu Permaloo, 36, and Rhuban Apparoo, 30, both from Sungai Karangan, Padang Serai, Kedah.

According to Bomba, the incident was reported at 4.33pm yesterday and firefighters from Belaga fire station were immediately despatched to the scene to gather more details.

“There were five people aboard a boat during the incident including a skipper.

“Four of the passengers are contract workers from Syarikat Clinroom Industri Sdn Bhd, who rented the boat from a local villager for a river cruise at Menjawah rapids,” it said.

Bomba said their boat sank due to the strong current in the Menjawah rapids.

“The skipper tried to save all the passengers but two of the workers were swept away by the strong current and went missing,” it added.