Sarawak Energy’s Isthmus Run makes come back this Aug 11

KUCHING (June 17): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB)’s Isthmus Run will return this Aug 11, marking its ninth edition here.

In a press release yesterday, SEB said this edition of the annual event would run in conjunction with the Kuching City Day 2024 celebration.

“This event aims to foster a greater sense of community and pride among eventgoers as they commemorate Kuching’s elevation to city status in 1988,” it said in the release.

Flag-offs for the run will be at 4.30am for the 21km half marathon, 6am for the 10km run, and 6.45am for the 5km run.

The Top 15 for the half marathon and 10km categories can look forward to taking home attractive cash prizes totalling up to RM39,000.

Meanwhile, the half-marathon finishers who complete the race within the four-hour cut-off time will each receive a finisher’s T-shirt.

Additionally, there is a special reward for the Top 15 male and female finishers in this category, who will each receive an exclusive T-shirt.

Proceeds from the registration will be channelled to charitable organisations to support those in need.

Last year’s edition, themed ‘Run for Sustainability’, registered 3,120 runners and raised RM176,000, which was equally distributed to selected charitable bodies.

Supporters who want to be part of this community event can also enjoy the carnival and food trucks at the event without registration.

To run, register via www.gritevent.com/sebrun2024, open from now until June 30.

For more information and updates, visit SEB’s Facebook or call Grit on 012-400 2890.