Scouts Malaysia launches community-based initiative in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 17): The Scouts Association of Malaysia (SAM) has launched a community-based scouting initiative in Sarawak, aimed at enhancing the reach and inclusivity of scouting activities across the region.

The launch also marks a significant shift from traditional school-based scouting models as the new model embraces a more community-centric approach, said SAM in a press statement recently.

The concept of community-based scouting was mooted by the Chief Scout of Malaysia Major General (Rtd) Datuk Dr Mohd Zin Bidin, when he was the National Chief Scout Commissioner of Malaysia over a year ago.

“Inspired by Kazakhstan’s success where over 90 per cent of scout troops operate under this model, Mohd Zin envisioned a similar transformation for Malaysia.

“His goal was to create a more accessible broader platform and engaging scout environment that taps into the collective potential of local communities,” the statement said.

Mohd Zin hoped that the community-based scouting section would recruit 1,000 new members nationwide per annum.

“Community-based scouting allows us to bring the values and benefits of scouting directly to the heart of our communities, especially those who are no longer under the purview of education institutions.

“It provides greater flexibility and inclusivity, ensuring that more young people can participate in scouting regardless of their school or educational background,” he said.

This approach should increase participation rates, offering young people the opportunity to develop vital skills such as leadership, teamwork, and self-reliance in a supportive and familiar environment, he added.

The launch was held in conjunction with the ‘Scouts Gawai Night’ at the multi-purpose hall of SJKC Chung Hua Serian.

It was attended by Sarawak Scout Council president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, Chief Scout Commissioner Capt Zainuddin Hamdan, Malaysian Scout Council vice-president Dato Ahmad Shazilly Ismail Bakti, and Malaysian Scout Foundation chairman Colonel Jumaat Ibrahim.

As part of the rollout, training sessions for new community troop leaders would be carried out soon, ensuring that they would be well-prepared to mentor and guide the next generation of scouts, said SAM.

“We plan to extend this initiative to other states in Malaysia with Sarawak serving as the pioneering model for this innovative approach,” it said.