Several places in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan, Peninsula expected to experiences thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds until 5pm

KUCHING (June 17): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several places in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan and Peninsular Malaysia until 5pm today, said the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 1.30pm, MetMalaysia said Betong, Sarikei (Pakan), Kapit (Kapit and Belaga), Bintulu (Bintulu and Sebauh), Miri (Subis, Beluru and Marudi) and Limbang in Sarawak will be experiencing such bad weather.

MetMalaysia said in Sabah, interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), West Coast, Tawau (Kunak and Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat are to expect similar weather conditions.

In Peninsular Malaysia, MetMalaysia said the affected areas are Perlis, Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Perak (Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Perak Tengah and Kampar), Kelantan (Jeli, Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai), Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu and Dungun), Pahang (Cameron Highlands and Rompin), Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang), Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.