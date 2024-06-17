Three heads of cattle sacrificed at Jabal An-Nur Mosque in Kapit

KAPIT (June 17): Three heads of cattle were sacrificed in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha at the compound of Jabal An-Nur Mosque in Bletih here today.

The cattle were sponsored by Minister for Works Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is Kapit MP and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman.

Community leader Temenggong Wasli Nor, who thanked Nanta and Jamit for their contributions, explained that the meat was distributed among the Muslim families here.

Earlier, Muslims performed Aidiladha prayers at the mosque.

Also present at the event were Pemanca Abang Hamzah Bolahssan, Penghulu Brawai Kasah, Ketua Kampung Razali Abdullah, Ketua Kampung Ahmad Haji Jaraee and Ketua Kampung Mohsen Abdul Ismail.