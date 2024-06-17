Thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds expected in several places in Sarawak, Sabah, Peninsular Malaysia until 2pm

Monday, June 17
By lim how pim on Sarawak
Photo for illustration purposes only. — Photo by Tanya Gorelova/Pexels

KUCHING (June 17): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit several places in Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia until 2pm today, said Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

According to an alert issued at 10.45am, MetMalaysia said Bintulu (Bintulu and Sebauh), Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang (Limbang) in the state will be experiencing the bad weather.

MetMalaysia said interior (Kuala Penyu and Beaufort in Sabah as well as Labuan are also to have similar weather conditions.

It added that thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also to occur in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat and Pontian).

