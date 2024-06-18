Abg Jo: Sarawak to explore sustainable mineral mining, learning best practices from Canada

KUCHING (June 18): Sarawak has the potential to tap into the mineral mining industry as it can bring more income to the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said a study is being conducted to broaden the state’s mining sector, with a team led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan sent to Canada to learn about mineral exploration, management, and sustainable practices.

“Canada is one of the top countries in the world in terms of mineral management, exploration, and where the mining does not affect the environment, and that they are able to rehabilitate the area after mining.

“The study also involves the laws applied for mineral mining; that’s why I’ve also sent the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and the State Attorney-General to learn on that,” he said, adding he is awaiting the report on the visit.

He told reporters this after a ritual sacrifice ceremony at Wisma Sabati in Petra Jaya here today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak may also be able to produce its own graphite.

“At the downstream level, the minerals may be mixed to produce a new product.

“As I said before, our biomass in the state, it has its certain character where we can produce graphite, and it is a needed chemical in fuel cells and hydrogen.

“If we have this, then we have the potential in terms of income as well as scientific research” he added.